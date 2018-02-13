Akufo-Addo, Mahama Mourns Super OD

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo and Former President John Dramani Mahama have reacted to the death of veteran actor Asonoba Kwaku Darko popularly known as Super OD.



Super OD passed away on Tuesday, 13 February 2018 at the age of 84.



Super OD started acting in the 1970s but became a household name in the 1990s for roles in popular series, Akan Drama on Ghana Television.



He was part of the popular Osofo Dadzie Group.



Akufo-Addo in a tweet wrote: “A legend of our screens and a great entertainer, he brought so much joy to us over the years. I belong to the generation that will never forget “Osofo Dadzie”. My deepest condolences to his family. Rest in perfect peace Super O.D., and God bless.”



Former President Mahama also tweeted: “our bereavement appears unending. Farewell my friend Asonoba Kwaku Darko (Super OD). You brought humour to our lives and made us laugh through some of our nation's most difficult years”