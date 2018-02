Related Stories Gospel star Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle has two marks on his cheeks and that is there for a different reason but not because of his tribe.



Mr. Oscar Mettle on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix show explained the marks found on his face. The ‘Bo Noo Ni’ singer told Zionfelix, the host that he nearly lost his life when he was a young boy so his parents jumped from one shrine to the other seeking for help.



According to Joe, his parents sought help from the deity because they did not want to lose him.



The 2017 VGMAs artiste of the year divulged that his mum and dad thought seeking succour from secret places would save his life but all their errands yielded no positive results.



He further stated that the priests they called on were not content when they gave him the first mark so they added another on his other cheek thinking it would heal him.



Joe Mettle continued that all the effort by the fetish priests his parents contacted to cure him proved futile until he met God at age 4.



Joe Mettle noted that he has not been seriously sick after age 4 when God raised his hands to save him.