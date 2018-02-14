 
 

Prez Weah's New Director of Operations Gets Married To His Wife's Best Friend
 
14-Feb-2018  
A popular New Jersey-based Liberian entertainer, Miracle Gbayee dropped the tea on Facebook.

According to Miracle, President George Weah's newly appointed Director of Operations LEC, who is still married to his first wife in the U.S, recently got married to her best friend in Liberia.


The wife, who is based in Philadelphia PA. is shocked and heartbroken over the treachery.

"This is the kind of look on your face when you married to your best friend husband without him Divorcing her first in the United States of America. Philadelphia PA. Please Contact your wife in America she waiting on you Mr. Player." she wrote.

See miracle's posts and more photos of the newly weds below...

 
 





 
 
 
 

