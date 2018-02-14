Cameroonian Prez, Paul Biya And Wife Celebrate His 85th Birthday (Photos)

Related Stories President Paul Biya of Cameroon celebrated his 85th birthday yesterday February 13th. Himself and his beautiful wife, Chantal, are pictured above cutting his birthday cake. Biya has been in power for 35 years. He became president in 1982. Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.