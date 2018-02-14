Stop Begging Men For Money, Gifts - Dr Buckman Tells Women

Related Stories Dr Charles Buckman, a motivational speaker has asked women to refrain from making constant demands for money and gifts in relationships but rather work hard to cater for themselves.



The relationship expert advised women not to expect men to pay for their expensive hair extensions or even provide basic items like airtime for them since ‘begging’ for such gifts does not command any form of respect from them but diminishes their self-worth.



‘’if you date, don’t ask any man for money. Stop begging for money. It’s serious because if he keeps giving you he wonders how you will react if he does not have. So that’s an iota of doubts. Rather, pray for God to touch his heart but when you keep asking a man for items of that sort it reduces his respect for you. It’s even sad that some women ask for simple little things like airtime.



Having men spend on hair, clothes, etc. has become a norm for many ladies in today’s society. As a matter of fact most ladies factor ‘money’ in the criteria for ‘considering’ a partner. For most of them, spending shows how far a man is willing to go to sacrifice for someone he loves.



Dr. Buckman however believes such behavior reduces the self-worth of the lady and presents her as an ‘unserious gold-digger’ to the prospective lover.



“If I’m going to marry a woman and she cannot afford airtime then what future do we have? That’s how they think. Premarital gifts are dangerous. Many girls from Ghana now have multiple relationships without them knowing.



Such ladies have lost their self-worth because they are defined by their Brazilian, Peru hair extensions and expensive make-up which is a big problem’’, he detailed.



Dr Charles Buckman was speaking at a Pre-Valentine’s day seminar organised by the Full Gospel Men’s Fellowship in Accra.



Dr Buckman is an internationally acclaimed motivational lecturer, a spiritual mentor, a relationship expert and founder of Dr Buckman foundation.