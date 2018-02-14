I Wasn’t Part Of Maame Dokono’s ‘By The Fire Side’ – Shatta Wale

Related Stories A claim by Veteran actress Grace Omaboe (Maame Dokono) that Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was a part of television program ‘By The FireSide’ is not true.



Omaboe recently claimed on ‘After Hours‘ on TV3 that the ‘Taking Over‘ artiste was the gong gong beater on the show.



“Shatta Wale was beating the gong gong on By The FireSide,” stated the veteran actress.



A post by Wale on March 25, 2016 disputes the claim. It states that he couldn’t get a role on the show because he wasn’t fluent in Twi.



“You wanted me to play a role in your by the fireside series as a gong gong beater. Infact i trust if my TWI was good at that time i would hv been in it but u said one thing which touched my heart at that tender age that “wow boy, you are very good and will go far just learn the twi for me ok” reads part of the post on Facebook.



By The Fireside’ aired on Ghana Television (GTV) in the late 90s.



It chronicled the numerous misadventures of Kwaku Ananse and other characters in the animal kingdom. It was acted out by persons representing the characters.

















Source: livefmghana.com