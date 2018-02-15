I'm The Luckiest Man Alive - Says Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy

Related Stories Jamie Roberts, the baby daddy of Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson, took to Instagram yesterday, 14 Feb. - evening to celebrate her in honour of Valentine's day.



He wrote:

Where do I start? Being the luckiest man alive, it’s a lot of pressure to put into words JUST how happy I am to be me right now. But here goes.

Since I met you we’ve shared some of the greatest moments of our lives. You’ve made me happier than I’d been made to believe was possible. You inspire me in too many ways to count, but your strength is what defines you, your strength has even guided ME if I’ve needed it. When those pathetic dirty viruses have tried to attack what we have, you’ve been the mother of all firewalls, you are unflinching. Thank you for being the best partner and mother to our daughter. With Intelligence, sense of humour, talent, love, kindness, caring all in abundance?.. @rynroberts has been truly blessed to be able to call you mummy.

Oh yeah... then there’s the small matter of fact that you happen to be HOT AS FU*K! ?.. with that billion dollar smile and legs for centuries... I gotta pinch myself.. every. single. day.



Thank you for ALL that you do - Happy Valentine’s Day to my beautiful “firewall” @yvonnenelsongh ?? From the luckiest man alive.??