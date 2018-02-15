''Don’t Look For Anybody To Complete You - RMD Writes To Single Women and Men

Related Stories The quintessential actor shared the photo above on his IG page and wrote



''It’s that day of the year again when many are pressured by the need to be loved and cared for. The day where the pressure to outshine the other is on and the really single, bae-less ones feel out of sorts. Well my darling, do not let anything or anyone make you feel inadequate and/or incomplete. Don’t look for anybody to complete you today or at anytime. You are complete on your own. Nobody completes you. Nothing completes you. Stop looking for that person or thing that completes you. You won't find it. Find the One that made you and learn how to be with Him and be at peace, that way if the chocolates, cakes, roses and ice cream don’t come to you, you’ll gracefully enjoy the day nonetheless knowing that your happiness is in your own hands''.