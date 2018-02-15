The Most Dangerous Place To Date Is The Church - Dr. Buckman

Related Stories The church should be the last of all options as far as places for 'spotting a guy or girl' for marriage is concerned says Motivational speaker and relationship expert, Dr Charles Buckman.



Familiarity he says makes the choice of a partner in church one of the most dangerous decisions anyone can make.



According to him, the men particularly rarely take ladies in their congregation seriously because they constantly see them during church meetings, mission trips among others and have seen their ‘confessions’ and the likes, they would rather go beyond them to “broaden their horizons”.



He further attributed the preference of ladies outside church to the ones within to the fact that the ladies out there are ‘fresh’ and without complications.



‘’The most dangerous place to date is the church because you know each other. Most relationships in the church do not end up in marriages because the guy knows you. He has seen you come forward for a prayer when you first came. He has seen you talk about how somebody broke your heart. Church dating is so complex and complicated’’, he asserted



Dr Charles Buckman who doubles as a spiritual mentor and founder of the Charles Buckman Foundation was speaking at a Pre-Valentine’s day seminar organised by the Full Gospel Men’s Fellowship in Accra.