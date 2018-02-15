Why I’m An Expensive Gospel Musician – Joe Mettle Tells It All

Related Stories It is undoubtedly true that gospel artiste Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle is one of the best gospel musicians in the country who does not take peanuts for shows.



He confirmed in his recent interview with Zionfelix on Celebrity Ride With Zionelix show that his charges increased after he won the envious Artiste of The Year award at the 2017 Ghana Music Awards.



The Reverb Studio recording artiste mentioned on the show that he does not charge the same fee for all events.



According to him, he considers several factors including being an artiste of the year before quoting an amount for shows. Joe Mettle detailing what makes him expensive revealed that he first asks for particulars of the show before hitting the head of the organiser with his fee.



He mentioned that destination of the concert, the size of his team, bandsmen, transportation for movements and many other elements come into play when he is charging.



Mr. Mettle added that some event organisers ask him to be at the event grounds a day before the show for soundcheck “so all the details of the event are considered and then a budget is made to aid us to do the work that is required of us”.