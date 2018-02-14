Zylofon Boss Celebrates Wife - PHOTOS

CEO of Zylofon Media and Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah a.k.a NAM 1 who was recently lampooned for letting out a private conversation with Ebony has decided to clear his head by celebrating his wife on Valentine’s Day.
There is a saying that behind every successful man there is a woman.
NAM 1 penned down a heartwarming message to celebrate his wife, Rozy. He wrote:
“Happy Rozy’s day! Thank u so much baby for making me the man of my dreams. Well done! I hope I’m not causing you too much heartaches? . Lay all out burdens unto Jehovah. Love u, Timeless! ”
See the photos below.