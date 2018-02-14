Zylofon Boss Celebrates Wife - PHOTOS

Related Stories CEO of Zylofon Media and Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah a.k.a NAM 1 who was recently lampooned for letting out a private conversation with Ebony has decided to clear his head by celebrating his wife on Valentine’s Day.



There is a saying that behind every successful man there is a woman.





NAM 1 penned down a heartwarming message to celebrate his wife, Rozy. He wrote:



“Happy Rozy’s day! Thank u so much baby for making me the man of my dreams. Well done! I hope I’m not causing you too much heartaches? . Lay all out burdens unto Jehovah. Love u, Timeless! ”







See the photos below.

















Happy 🌹🌹Rozy's🌹🌹day! Thank u so much baby for making me the man of my dreams. Well done! I hope I'm not causing you too much heartaches?😔. Lay all out burdens unto Jehovah. Love u, Timeless!💕💕💕🙌

A post shared by Nana Appiah Mensah ⚖⚔🌄⚓️ (@mn_appiah) on Feb 14, 2018 at 6:46am PST

























Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.