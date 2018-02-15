We Did Know The Meaning Of Ebony's Tattoos

Related Stories The late Dancehall diva, Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng known by stage name as Ebony Reigns released some latest photos flaunting her body piercing and tattoos. It’s learned that Ebony has 17 tattoos on her body.



Contrary to popular opinions that she had acquired those tattoos with the knowledge or influence of her managers all in the name of branding, the managers have denied knowing this.



Many attempts by her managers to uncover the meanings of her tattoos proved futile as she deemed it personal and secretive.



In a recent interview with her managers on GhOne TV, Bullet and Allen Kofi Anti, manager and deputy manager of Ruff Town Records respectively disclosed that they themselves never understood or knew the meaning of many of Ebony’s mysterious tattoos.



“..As for the tattoos, we don’t even know what to say about them. She was secretive about it and never wanted to tell us their meanings when we asked her. All she said was they are personal,” Bullet said.



Bullet added that Ebony always kept it a secret as to what the meanings of her tattoos were. “the one answer she gave was I got it from Macedonia.”



The late Pricilla Opoku-Kwarteng, first made her tattoos public in an interview with Abeiku Santana on his “Atuu” entertainment show in 2017. According to her, she had 17 tattoos with the biggest one being the “star of David and an ocean” under her breasts.



She went on to disclose that she had her local name “Ohemaa” and the names of her sister on other parts of her body including her arm and back.



Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng died in a gory accident on her way to Accra from Sunyani where she had gone to visit her mother.