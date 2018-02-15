Ahuofe Patri Rocks Social Media On Val's Day (Photos)

Related Stories Valentine's day has been iconed with the colour red in the world. When valentine is mentioned, the first thing that comes in mind is love then, the colour red.



Television icon and Actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyemang better known, Ahuofe Patri is no different on val's day as she rocked her instagram page for her fans wearing a sexy straight red dress to show she's really in the valentine mood.



What can be more enticing than seeing Ahuofe Patri in this dress with her back exposed and gazing into the sky as she possibly wonders what's after valentine.



Ahuofe Patri got famed after starred in 'The Adventures of Kalybos' with co-actor Kalybos. She has further on starred in most movies like, Cocoa Brown.