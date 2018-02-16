Lord Kenya Is Ungrateful – Okraku Mantey

Related Stories Chief Executive Officer of Slip Entertainment, Mark Okraku Mantey has described rapper turned Pastor, Lord Kenya, as one of the most ungrateful persons he has managed in the past.



The producer, who managed Lord Kenya for about 3 years, has said the amount of investment and effort injected into his success were not duly appreciated.



According to him, the musician exhibited signs of disrespect, in and invariably hopped unto a new record label without his consent.



Mr Okraku Mantey who is also the Director of the Creative Arts Council told Hitz FM “I don’t remember Lord Kenya thanking me.”



“Sometimes I could send someone to call Lord Kenya, for me because I am making a booking for an event, he would send someone to me that, he is with his manager so when he is through he will come,” he recounted.



He also denied rumours the ‘Born Again’ hitmaker has made in the past suggesting that he was cheated of his earnings by Mr Okraku Mantey.



According to Mr Okraku Mantey artises normally use claims of cheating on the part of their handlers as an excuse “to run out of contracts…because now he or she has some form of equity, so they can ride on their equity.”



He explained that, even at the time when Lord Kenya was at his prime performing at an average of two shows per week, his share as a manager was never from what he earned from the performances.



The business agreement between the two was getting a percentage of the sales of the musician’s album, he said.



This arrangement according to the producer, did not constitute cheating.



The producer who has is no longer in production and artiste management mentioned the likes of late highlife musician Daasebre Dwamena, and Gospel artiste Nana Yaw Asare amongst others, as those who have made his work outstanding.



“We create stars, they become monsters, they come back to chew us up,” Mr Okraku Mantey lamented.



