Angry Shatta Wale's Mum Warn Prophets - VIDEO

Related Stories Mother of Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah, known in Showbiz as Shatta Wale has threatened to sue prophets who prophesy his son’s death.



Elsie Evelyn Avemegah’s comment comes after Prophet E. K. Mensah of the Christ Vision Prayer Ministry prophesied that the musician will die before July 2018 if he does not repent.



Another Prophet, Cosmos Walker Afram also prophesied recently that there will be a national mourning.



In a Facebook Live video, the mother of Shatta Wale accused ‘those doom prophets are causing fear and panic in the life of her son and his followers’.



She said those prophets will have to answer to her if any misfortune befalls his son.



Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has cautioned ‘fake’ pastors to be circumspect of their fake prophecies else he together with his militants will burn their churches by December.



"If we catch December and I dey give this long notice because I wan make the whole Ghana see something. You see Shatta Wale dey here, if we catch December wey I dey Me and the Shatta Movement, unless the President come beg we; we go burn churches, we go burn churches for Ghana” he said hitting his hands on his chest".









