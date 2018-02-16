New Revelation About Ebony's Friend Franky Pops Up

Related Stories Contrary to speculation that Francisca Maame Yaa Teboa Nkansah popularly known as Franky Kuri, the young lady who died with dancehall diva, Ebony was a lesbian, it has emerged that, she was a devoted Christian.



A video on social media shows the deceased passionately singing and praising God with a group in church.



Anxious to get the authenticity of the video, a reporter for KOFI TV, Valentine who lives in the United States of America with the deceased confirmed it.



He indicated that, Franky, 27-year-old is very active in church and sometimes plays the drums during praises and worship.



“I have been to their church several times and I know her [Franky Kuri] very well. She played active role in the Youth Ministry, was a drummer and a singer”, he added.



Franky is the closest friend of Ebony Reigns. Although she is a Ghanaian, she lived in Clarksville Tennessee and occasionally visits Ghana.



She died in a gory accident with her friend on February 8, 2018 around 11:30 p.m. at Nyame Bekyere near Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region after a head-on collision with a VIP bus.



Franky Kuri will be buried on March 3, 2018 at Achimota Mile 7 in Accra.



May her gentle soul rest in peace.