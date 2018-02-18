I’m Not A Pushover; There Are Many Questions And Answers I Will Need To Find Out – Ebony’s Father

Related Stories Father of deceased Dancehall act, Ebony Reigns, Nana Opoku Kwarteng says Ghanaians, particularly critics and prophets making all sort of ‘revelations’ about the late superstar will have just a taste of his ire after the final rites to lay to rest their beloved daughter is over.



Mr. Opoku Kwarteng mentioned this while reacting to comments made by the comedienne Afia Schwaznegger a day to the One Week Celebration of Ebony's when she, together with Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah (Mzbel) visited the family at the deceased’s father’s residence in Dansoman.



Afia who was visibly angry expressed disappointment in the fact that the family had kept silent over several ‘absurd’ rumors circulating about their daughter following her demise. For her, the dignity of their daughter should be defended by her relations though she is late. She particularly lambasted Counselor Lutterodt for tagging Ebony as ‘a burden to society’.



"We have had enough of the noise surrounding her death. As family, you should put your feet down and demand the nonsense stop immediately. My heart can no longer handle it. She is human too,” a visibly emotional Afia Schwarzenegger noted.



“It hurts me as much as it angers me that you allowed Counsellor Lutterodt to sit here and say what he likes and post it online" she told Ebony's father. "I don’t know how you perceive Ohemaa as her parent, but no human being is to be thrown onto a refuse dump. If that were the case, my mother would have dumped me first.”



“No one came into this world with a manual for nurturing a child. No one is perfect, and every household has its own rules. Counsellor Luttrodt is not perfect. We are entertaining too many people" she lamented. "He sat on TV and said the nastiest things. It infuriates and saddens me at the same time. We do not dump people into trash bins. The entertainment industry is one that requires people to do certain things to brand themselves.”



“Ohemaa did not strip past 37 year old Beyonce. Kim Kardashian is way older than Ohemaa. Individuals in every profession require a unique style to brand themselves. It’s enough”, she stated.



In response however, her father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng calmly assured the comedienne that contrary to what it may seem, he has got his acts together. He explained that he is merely keeping his calm as a result of the task the family has as far as guaranteeing that their ‘Princess’ has a befitting burial. He was however quick to add the fact that persons involved in the rumors will ‘hear from him’ after everything is settled.



“The family, particularly someone like me, Ohemaa would have said this about me, I’m mourning my daughter but I’m not a pushover, trust me. At the appropriate time. At this time you and I know we have so much on our hands, time is not with us so we will deal with the issue when that is done I will come out because there is much more to say, there are many questions and answers that I will need to find out and I will”, he said.



Ebony courted a lot of controversy with her actions and inactions. She came under criticism for her risqué on-stage acts and suggestive performances



The dancehall diva was pronounced dead at the Bechem Government Hospital after a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway – a few days before she was scheduled to start a European tour.



A military officer and a female acquaintance identified as Francis Atsu Vondee and Frankie respectively, who were also on board the Jeep which clashed with a VIP bus died as well.



The one week observation of her passing is scheduled for today, February 18, 2018 at St. Martin De Porres School, Dansonman.