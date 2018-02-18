Ebony Prayed The Sinner’s Prayer 72 Hours Before Her Death - Dr.Lawrence Tetteh

Related Stories You would recall that when news of Ebony’s death was reported, Ghbase.com did a story about her picture with the revered man of God, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh and in that story, we rhetorically asked what they could have talked about.



We were curious to know what they talked about as her picture with him was the last picture she ever posted on her Instagram account before her death.



Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has revealed in an interview with Ghone TV at the One Week celebration of the death of Ebony, that although Ebony’s death is painful, he takes joy in the fact that, he led her to Christ 72 hours before her death.



Speaking to Amanda Jissih, he mentioned that, Ebony came to him and spoke to him about wanting to repent and coming to his church each time he was in town.



He said that, they had a long conversation that day and at the end, he led her to pray the sinner’s prayer.



“I led her to pray the sinner’s prayer and prayed for forgiveness of sin and she got saved before her death. I only take joy in the fact that, at least 72 hours before her death, she repented and gave her life to Christ and I know that, her soul is resting in the bosom of the Lord”



Dr. Lawrence Tetteh also advised that, people should respect the prophetic ministry and not use Ebony’s death to score spiritual points because a parent has lost their child and it’s painful to lose a child.