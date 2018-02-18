The Doctor Killed My Son - Nigerian Actress

Related Stories Nigerian Nollywood actress an icon Eucharia Anunobi has spoken about the death of her son and who was responsible for his death.



Her son was eventually lost to the cold hands of death in august 2017. The actress said she is not yet done with mourning her son as he was a very good child to her.



She also disclosed that if not for the mistake of the doctor that her child would have been alive today. She said



“I have not removed my mourning clothes, neither have I opened my hair since the death of my son. I have only been wearing white since his demise and the reason I have maintained this is because my son was a good boy to me. But he was mistakenly killed by the doctor. My son was not supposed to die. He was a very wonderful child.”



She has also gone on to celebrate her late son’s birthday; she celebrated with the orphans in a motherless baby’s home.