Juliet Ibrahim Dumps Iceberg Slim?

Last year, Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and her boyfriend Iceberg Slim were on Joy FM and Juliet Ibrahim made some ridiculous statement.



According to Juliet Ibrahim, Ghanaians will never forgive Iceberg Slim if he breaks her heart because every Ghanaian wants to see their relationship succeed.



Well, it appears Juliet Ibrahim has rather pull the plug on the Nigerian rapper. Rumor has it that they have gone their separate ways.



Mandynews has been monitoring the activities of both Iceberg Slim and Juliet Ibrahim on social media and it leaves little to be impressed about the supercharged affair that used to exist between the two celebrities



Unlike Juliet Ibrahim who was always flaunting her boyfriend on social media, she has never put up a single photo of herself and her boyfriend ever since we entered 2018. Not even one except pictures for promotional campaigns (I mean, endorsement posts for Oros fragrance; 6 days ago).



Wednesday being a Valentine’s Day, one would have thought Juliet Ibrahim who is so romantic when it comes to showing affection would have shut the rumors by putting up some sort of romantic post for her Iceberg Slim, but Zero romantic words were heard from her.



Even though Iceberg Slim uploaded a photo of Juliet Ibrahim and showered his lover on her, Juliet Ibrahim ignored him and acted like he doesn’t exist.



Hell, she even uploaded a promotional photo on her Instagram page without bothering to check Iceberg Slim out.



Others, especially Nigerians are alleging probably Iceberg Slim paid for publicity from Juliet Ibrahim and the service has ended.



We are digging and will update you on any new development. Stay With Us.