I'm A Born Again Christian --Omotola Jalade

Nigerian Nollywood 'Angelina Jolie' Omotola Jalade is not just a movie icon but she is also an 'Evangelist'.



Omotola who has captured all news outlets after clocking 40 has shared some important and hidden fact about herself.



Her confession got many surprised and left in shock as she shared her life experience which you also may not believe is true or had happened.



The actress said she got born again at the age of 15 and she used to preach in buses at that time.



She also lost her dad when she was 13 years old and started her modeling career when she was just 16, a year after she got born again.



The actress also revealed that she may have gotten her fame from acting but that she loves music.