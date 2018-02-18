 
 

Sex In Big Brother Naija House (+18 Video)
 
18-Feb-2018  
Miracle and Nina finally threw caution to the wind and got down/dirty beneath their duvet early today. The 'strategic' partners had sex with one another, and the cameras showed Miracle thrusting away while Nina stayed expressionless.

Miracle having an orgasm was also shown briefly. He stood up after, went into their joint closet to clean himself up and later to the kitchen to fix himself a snack.


Copy and paste link below in your browser to watch Video if you are interested.


https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2018/2/bbnaija-2018-housemates-miracle-and-nina-had-sex-in-bed-early-this-morning-18-video-2.html
 
 
 
 
 

