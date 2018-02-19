John Dumelo Says His Problem In Life Is Spending All The Money He Has ‘Made’

Related Stories John Dumelo is not a brokeman, he wants you to know, he’s so rich he doesn’t know what to do with his money.

According to the actor who has duped ladies for money in the past, and also ‘borrowed’ a government vehicle until it was snatched from him, he had enough money all this while never to get into those scandals but he still did anyway.



Perhaps he just likes duping others even though he remains rich.



The actor recently had a twitter exchange with a follower and made the claim that he’s f*cking rich.



According to him, his problem is finding a way to spend all that mullah.



“You are becoming an old man …why is your money finished?”. the twitter follower tweeted at Dumelo.



He responded: “Oh how. Never…..spending is the problem”.