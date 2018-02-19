Ebony’s Death Has Cost Me One Vote – Ursula Owusu

Ursula Owusu Related Stories Communications Minister and Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has eulogized dancehall artist Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng at the latter’s one week memorial which was held at the St. Martin De Porres School at Dansoman in Accra.



At a ceremony attended by well over a thousand people, the MP for the area was full of praise for the short but unrestrained fulfilled life of Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, stage named Ebony.



“We have lost a treasure, we have lost a beautiful talented human being. We have lost somebody who wasn’t afraid to express her individuality and didn’t care what anybody thought or said about her. We can all learn something from the short life that she lived here. She was blessed with talent and she used it to the glory of her maker…” Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful stated.



While consoling Ebony’s parents, the Communications minister added that she was also at loss since the death of the musician had caused her to lose a vote in the elections.



She challenged the members of her constituency to live their lives to the fullest potential rather than burying the talents given to them by God.



The premises of St. Martin De Porres School was choked as friends, fans and sympathisers turned up in their numbers to support the family of Ebony Reigns on the one week commemoration of the fallen star.



Led by the Creative Arts and Culture Minister, Catherine Afeku, the memorial saw in attendance members of the Creative Arts industry, Musicians Union of Ghana, the clergy among others.



Several entertainment personalities including Countryman Songo, ace broadcaster and EIB boss Bola Ray, comedian Baba Spirit, Amanda Gyisi, Diamond Appiah and Efia Odo turned up to mourn with the family of their departed comrade.



The family of the late starlet has set 17th March for the funeral with the venue to be communicated later.