Ebony’s Father Explains Why He Wears White After Ebony's Death

Explaining the cause of his all-white dress to Mzbel, Afia Schwarzenegger and Tornado when they visited the family on Saturday, February 17 morning, the spokesperson for the family revealed that it is the tradition of the Akans for a husband to wear white when he loses a child for the first time.



He refuted claims that Mr. Poku Kwarteng’s dress was due to rituals. The family’s PRO mentioned that it is not Mr. Opoku Kwarteng’s wish to wear white when his beloved daughter has passed on.



He further pleaded with the group which included Zionfelix.net to inform others about the tradition of the Akans which has made Ebony’s dad dressed in white.