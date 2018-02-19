 
 

Kaakie Releases Chat With Ebony...
 
19-Feb-2018  
To prove their special relationship, Kaakie has released snapshots of a Whatsapp chat she had with Ebony before her passing.


Ebony teased Kaakie for her bad dance moves "Teasing Moments…


Dear Ebony, am still terrible at dancing but at least I was learning from you and I enjoyed the fact that u mocked my dance.It gives me satisfaction that i appreciated you and was so proud of you whilst you were alive. WILL FOREVER STAY A FAN?? My QUEEN. #friend #lilSister #DanceHallQUEEN #EBONY #AtLeastyouBelievedInMe? #THANKYOU??", Kaakie posted with the snapshots of their chat. 
 





 
 
Source: yen.com
 
 

