I Used My Boobs To Win Several Contracts - Stephanie Benson

Stephanie Benson Related Stories Ghanaian musician, Stephanie Benson has said she used to use her "big breast" to win contracts during her hay days.



According to her, every woman is expected to have a focal point to attract men and that should be used in their businesses and they will win several contracts.



Stephanie who was speaking to Yvonne Okoro on GhOne TV said "If you want a meeting to go right, you need to have a focal point and that easily confuses them. When they say yes, you don't just go but you sign a contract with them".



She indicated that with her, her focal point was her b**b because they were huge and she mostly used it to win her contracts.



She, however, indicated that they are now flat.