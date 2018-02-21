I’m The Best Thing That Happened To GH Comedy – David Oscar

Related Stories Ghanaian comedian-turned-musician, David Oscar Dogbe, has asked the public to ignore comedians who have conferred on themselves kingly and queenly titles.



In a Facebook post he made on Wednesday, 21st February, 2018, the ‘Rasta Love’ singer said he is the best thing that happened to Ghanaian stand-up comedy.



“Forget your kings, king – kongs, queens and self imposed monarchs. I am the best thing that happened to Ghanaian Stand up Comedy. Let any fellow who “can” claim otherwise, step up for a debate,” he wrote.



Since his exit from Stand-up comedy into music, there have been a couple of comedians who have assumed several accolades to dignify their trade.



Comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney aka DKB, for example, is affectionately called the ‘King of GH Comedy.’ According to DKB, the title was conferred on him by ace satirist Kwaku Sintim-Misa, who until the conferral of his ‘kingship’ was the King of Stand-up Comedy.



It is not clear what David Oscar seeks to achieve which his subliminal ‘jab’ at his colleague comedians but the former comedian has been one of the freedom fighters of Ghanaian Stand-up comedy.



After he won the comedy session of the maiden edition of Stars of the Future, he had waded into fierce battles, arguments and fights for the liberation of GH comedy from the doldrums.



His approach which was tagged by many as too aggressive together with the collective effort of his contemporaries, contributed to the seeming elevation of comedy in Ghana at the moment.



Today, Ghana can boast of Stand-up comedians such as Foster, Jacinta, OB, Khemikal, Lekzy De Comic, Aglah, Idiot James Brown, who are doing very well in their comedy careers.



David Oscar, also an actor, has released a couple of songs in recent times. He has song like ‘Get there One Day,’ ‘Legal Tender,’ ‘Monalisa’ and ‘Rasta Love.’



Watch 'Get there One Day' by David Oscar below:

















