Prophet Jesus One Touch Reveals When Shatta Wale Will Die

Prophet E. K. Mensah of the Christ Vision Prayer Ministry had prophesied that the ‘ Ayoo’ hitmaker and the Zylofon Music signee Shatta Wale will die before July 2018 if he does not repent.



Shatta Wale who has been living in fear, in a live Facebook video responded to E.K Mensah's prophecy by stating that, if he doesn’t die by December,together with his Shatta Movement were going to burn Churches in Ghana to serve as a deterrent to fake prophets.



A Kasoa-based prophet, Charles Dady, had also prophesied that the musician will commit suicide out of frustration. His prophecy followed Shatta Wale’s threat to burn some churches if the prophecy about his death does not come true .



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Razzonline.com, Prophet Jesus One Touch in responds to those prophesies delineated candidly that, Shatta Wale is not dying anytime soon but would live to a ripe old age of 90:



“I just don’t understand some of these prophets…that prophecy about shatta Wale dying young is fake…Shatta will never die now…God doesn’t kill his children like that”, he told razzonline.com



Prophet Jesus One Touch continued, "By the power invested in me through God,Shatta Wale will live to see his great great grand Children..so he will die at the age of 90”.