Vivian Jill Releases New PHOTOS On Son's Birthday

Related Stories Ghanaian actress, Vivian Jill-Lawrence has released some new pictures as her son, Alfie celebrates his first birthday.



In a post on instagram, she wrote “I dare to think different, it’s the best way to succeed, I have come to make my house a home because in it comes fulfilment, I dare to dream big because is my birthday and so I’m fuelling my fire to achieve.



“There’s only one of my KIND because I’m me and I’m fearfully and uniquely made . Today I start my FIRST journey and step by step I will go far. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to ME” LOVE YOU ALL I’m little KING ALFIE ”









