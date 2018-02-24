Legon Graduate Allegedly Making Porn Movies In The US

|
|
|
|
|
|
News making rounds on social media in the last 48 hours suggests that a former student of the University of Ghana has become an adult film star in the United States.
According to the reports, Nana Kwame Opoku, who completed a course in Business Administration in 2016 is now a full-time adult film actor.
In a Twitter video YEN.com.gh sighted (which we cannot put here), a gentleman said to be Nana Kwame is seen in an action with a white lady.
The video posted by Nana Kwame's production company's Twitter handle has received a lot of reactions from Ghanaians.
Notable among them is celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah (@ameyaw112 ) who wrote: "I'm impressed lol".
@mamaVeeCandy was concerned with the monetary benefits "At least he's gonna get paid".
@soulja_boy027 posted a photo of kitchen stool with the caption "Low key next video Nana Kay for use the ultimate weapon"
@SamuelAbbey commended him for "Flying the flag of high and getting paid 5 racks as well. Man, you’re winning in life.
Further checks by YEN.com.gh suggests Nana Kwame has deactivated his Instagram account.
|
|
|
|
|Source: yen.com
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|