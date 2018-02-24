Legon Graduate Allegedly Making Porn Movies In The US

Related Stories News making rounds on social media in the last 48 hours suggests that a former student of the University of Ghana has become an adult film star in the United States.



According to the reports, Nana Kwame Opoku, who completed a course in Business Administration in 2016 is now a full-time adult film actor.



In a Twitter video YEN.com.gh sighted (which we cannot put here), a gentleman said to be Nana Kwame is seen in an action with a white lady.



The video posted by Nana Kwame's production company's Twitter handle has received a lot of reactions from Ghanaians.



Notable among them is celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah (@ameyaw112 ) who wrote: "I'm impressed lol".



@mamaVeeCandy was concerned with the monetary benefits "At least he's gonna get paid".



@soulja_boy027 posted a photo of kitchen stool with the caption "Low key next video Nana Kay for use the ultimate weapon"



@SamuelAbbey commended him for "Flying the flag of high and getting paid 5 racks as well. Man, you’re winning in life.



Further checks by YEN.com.gh suggests Nana Kwame has deactivated his Instagram account.