Ebony To Be Honoured

Organisers of the People's Celebrity Awards are set to hold a musical concert in honour of the late Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, popularly known as Ebony, whose sad demise happened February 8, 2018.



The late musician was adjudged the favourite female musician of the year at the 2017 edition of the awards which took place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on December 30, 2017.



Speaking with Spyderlee Entertainment TV on Thursday, the chief coordinator for the awards, Edwin Adinkra, revealed that regardless of the fact that Ebony’s management will be presented with a cash prize on behalf of their late artiste come February 28, they are planning on putting together a concert to honour the departed female musician.



“Ebony will definitely be given her prize. We’re going to talk with her management this week and give her the prize she deserves. Her plaque and any other thing will be given to her management, if they decide to give it to the family; it’s their choice,” he mentioned.



According to him, “Based on this sad event, we were going to wait and have a very big event to celebrate her after the funeral. Unfortunately, some of the winners are impatient to receive their prizes so we will stick to 28th February as the presentation date but we will still have something special for Ebony.”



He added, “On that day, there will be a significant amount of time for a specific thing to be done to remember her good works and subsequently organise a big event with the management and her family to at least console them.”



Commenting on how his team reacted to the bad news, Edwin Adinkra responded, “It’s quite sad. I broke down. My assistant Chris Koney same… we’ve not healed but God knows best.”