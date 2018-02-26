My Success In Music Does Not Depend On Awards – Medikal

Related Stories Rapper Medikal has said his career success does not hinge on awards.



According to him, although he was worried about losing out on last year’s VGMA when he lost all seven nominations.



Medikal who was speaking to Andy Dosty on Accra-based Hitz FM, Medikal indicated that like Shatta Wale, he does not care about awards because without them, he is doing very well with his career.



“My arts is not linked to plaques. I did over hundred songs and they were not hits so if these few were able to fetch me nominations, I am grateful for the recognition but for the awards they don’t really matter to me like that,” he said.



Speaking on the reason why he has featured on most songs this year, he indicated that his popularity has soured and that the fans of the artistes he features want to hear him; reason why he has featured on more songs this year.