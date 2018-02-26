I'm Having Relationship Issues With Sister Deborah - Medikal

Related Stories They talk, we write, they act, we write too – and this time, rapper, Medikal, who claims he hides nothing from his fans is talking about the current status of his relationship with girlfriend – Sister Debbie, and of course, www.entertainmentgh.com is writing about it.



The rapper, who was late for a well-publicized interview with Andy Dosty on ‘DayBreak Hitz’ on Hitz FM stated that, his reason for going for the interview late was because, he has relationship issues with the girlfriend, who, according to him – saw some text messages on his phone and got mad.



According to him, he had to sort things out with the girlfriend over those messages sent to him by a lady and that was one of the reasons he was late. He stated that, he would never cheat on Sister Debbie and took the opportunity to apologize to her on air – www.entertainmentgh.com monitored.



On why he was spilling such private matter on air, he stated that he hardly hides his private business from his fans and loves to put his lifestyle in his music.



Commenting on rumours that he is sleeping with actress, Fella Makafui, Medikal shot down the speculation, stating that, the actress is a friend, somebody he’s known for the past 4 years, way before she became popular.



