Ebony Recorded A Song With Mzvee Before She Died – Bullet

Chief Executive Office for Ruff Town Records, Ricky Nana Agyemang known popularly as Bullet has indicated that what Ghanaians do not know is the fact that MzVee recorded a song with Ebony before the untimely death of the music star.



He disclosed this while debunking claims that his artiste, Ebony had problems with MzVee.



Bullet who was speaking in an interview said “There was no beef between Ebony and MzVee to the best of my knowledge. Both artiste had a song which is not out there”.



While Ebony was alive, there were several reports that indicated that she had problems with her colleague Dancehall artiste, MzVee which turned out not to be the truth.



MzVee has in several interview indicated that she has no problems with any female artiste and is elated that a lot of them are springing up in the industry.