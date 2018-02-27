City People Magazine To Honour 10 CEOs In Ghana

Related Stories City People Magazine is set to honour 10 influential, Chief Executive Officers(CEOs) in Ghana at a gala night in Accra.



‘City People (Ghana) @ 10 Gala & Honours’ is a relaxingly-corporate VIP event billed to hold on Friday, March 2, 2018 at Best Western Premier, Airport West, (Vine Lounge) Accra between 6:00-9:00pm. The event is strictly by invitation only.



The event, being packaged by Blue Synergy Media (operators of the City People franchise in Ghana), is being put together to mark a decade of the operations of Nigeria's oldest and biggest weekly celebrity magazine in Ghana.



In February 2008, City People, Nigeria's biggest magazine in the last three decades, officially commenced operations in Ghana. It had its official launch at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra. Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and Hon. Haruna Idrissu (Ghana MP & former Communications Minister) officially launched the operations of City People in Ghana at that grand event which had performances from top Nigerian and Ghanaian artistes.



Ten years after, City People has become not almost a household name in Ghana, but also become the biggest platform that has created opportunities for the country's entertainment players in Nigeria. The annual City People Entertainment Awards has celebrated virtually all of Ghana's big and rising entertainment. It has also created a lot of activities on the corporate and social scenes.



In celebrating its 10th anniversary, a classy re-launch party, where 10 deserving Ghanaians who have done well in different sectors in the last 10 years will be honoured.



The event is powered by Ytainment and Nigeria Eye Newspaper.