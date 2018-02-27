I Don’t Waste My Money On Girlfriends, I’ve Family To Cater For – Kalybos

Related Stories Actor Kalybos real name Richard Kwaku Asante might be bagging all the cash but sorry to any lady who agrees to be his girlfriend because he is of the notion that a lady in a relationship should be able to take care of herself but should not put all her burden on the man.



The ‘John and John’ actor in a conversation on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix show said without mincing words that he does not provide for his partner whenever he is in a relationship.



Kalybos disclosed that he has several members in his family who look up to him for cash so he sees no need in giving the money to his girlfriend when a family member needs it for something important. He further questioned the need to take care of his girlfriend financially when the two have not exchanged vows to be husband and wife.



Asked if he does not provide the needs of his current girlfriend, the comic actor replied Zionfelix, host of the show that the lucky lady whose name he did not mention works so she is able to satiate her wants.



Kalybos who is not ready to take care of his partner when they are not married quickly added that he sometimes buys goods for his partner just to make their love journey fun. He argued that buying clothes, shoes, and other products for your girlfriend once in a while does not mean “you are taking care of her.”



Kalybos was rumoured to be dating comedienne Jacinta but he denied on the show, Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix.