Zynnell Zuh Clears Closet For Charity

Related Stories Renowned actress and fashion star, Zynnell Zuh, will be selling her expensive designer clothing from her wardrobe and the proceeds will be donated to charity, NEWS-ONE has gathered.



Among designs she will put up for sale are her glamorous red carpet outfits; most of which made headlines worth thousands of Ghana cedis.



“So I’m clearing out my closet in a very unique way which I have dubbed the ‘fashion cares closet clear out’. So watch this space! Details coming soon,” she announced the sales on Instagram on Tuesday while she posted a compiled photographs of some of her red carpet shots.



She is yet to give further details to when the items will be up for sale and the venue.



Sources close to the actress disclosed that it has always been Zynnell’s long-standing wish to use her exploits in the fashion industry to impact society positively.



Zynnell is currently a style icon with a lot of fashion followers. Her fans will, thus, get a slice of her luxury and style life by buying items from her enviable closet.



She won Ghana’s most stylish movie star of the year award two years in a row over a number of ‘slay queens’ in the movie industry in 2016 and 2017.



The clearing of her closet for charity is the first of its kind by a Ghanaian actress, and she has been receiving applauds for it since Tuesday.



Zynnell remains one of Ghana’s most favourite actresses. She has been around since 2004 and featured in a number of movies.



She is also producing her own movies. Zynnell is among actresses who were recently signed on to Zylofon Media and has also become popular for her fashion exploits on the red carpets.