I Don’t See You As A Rich Man — Radio Presenter Tells Counsellor Lutterodt

Hitz Fm Presenter Prince Tsegah went head to head with the ever controversial George Lutterodt over a claim by the counsellor that he’s a very rich man.



Lutterodt made the claim in response to Afia Schwarzenegger’s diss that he is a broke man who depends on his wife to take care of him.

Lutterodt responded by claiming that even though his wife is rich, he’s richer than her and he takes care of everything in the house. At that point, the host hit back that he doesn’t think Lutterodt is a rich man.



“My wife is very rich but not richer than me; I’m in charge of my home,” Counselor Lutterodt noted.



“Lutterodt, I don’t see you as a rich man,” Prince Tsegah responded, which led Lutterodt to hit back.



“You see… Poverty has clouded your mentality. You’ve been so poor to the extent that when you see rich people, you can’t identify,” he added, but Tsegah insisted.





“[I’m] very surprised that Lutterodt [thinks he is] rich.” he added.