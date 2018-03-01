Shatta Wale Presented With His $65,000 Car Award Prize - PHOTOS

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale was presented with a $65,000 Dodge Charger Sedan Wednesday, February 28, 2018 for winning the ‘Ultimate People’s Celebrity‘ award at the 2017 People’s Choice Celebrity Awards.



The presentation ceremony was held at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel.



Winners of the other categories were handed a prize package worth ¢6,500 whilst the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient received a package worth ¢10,000.



The awards scheme seeks to award personalities and stakeholders in the Ghanaian Creative Arts and Entertainment space.



The 2017 edition was held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Accra International Conference Centre.



There were performances by Shatta Wale, Ebony Reigns, Gifty Osei, Nacee, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Fancy Gadam and Teephlow.

Full list of winners below.



Ultimate People’s Celebrity – Shatta Wale



Favourite Female TV Presenter category – Berla Mundi



Favourite Male Musician category – Shatta Wale



Favourite Music Video category – Total Cheat-Fancy Gadam



Favourite Actress category – Roselyn Ngissah



Favourite Actor Category – Francis Andoh



Favourite Comedian category – Lexi Da Comic



Favourite Female Musician category – Ebony



Favourite Female Radio Presenter category – Ewurama Attoh



Favourite Journalist category – Attractive Mustapha



Favourite Male Radio Presenter category – Christian Agyei Frimpong



Favourite Male Sports Personality category – Asamoah Gyan



Favourite Female Sports category – Priscilla Adubea



Favourite Male TV Presenter category – Dan Kwaku Yeboah Of Peace FM



Favourite Religious Personality category – Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo



People’s Celebrity Awards Social Media category – Maccasio



Favourite Song category – Total Cheat



Favourite Movie category – Ghana Galamsey



Lifetime Achievement Award- Ataa Mensah(Showcase In Ga)



The Peoples Celebrity Awards was sponsored by GN Mobile Money with support from Endela, GN Electronics, Coconut Grove Hotels and powered by Spyder Lee Entertainment.



