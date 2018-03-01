People Celebrity Awards 2017 Winners Receive Prizes

Related Stories Dancehall icon, Shatta Wale received a brand new Dodge Charger Salon car for being the Ultimate Prize Winner of the 2017 People’s Celebrity Awards organized by Spyder Lee Entertainment and sponsored by GN Mobile Money.



The ceremony took place at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, February 28th, 2018. The 2017 People’s Celebrity Awards was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on December 30th, 2017.



Award winners in various categories-music, movie, sports, religion and media were selected through popular voting. There were also honorary awards for others who had contributed in diverse ways to the development of the stated industries.



Shatta Wale again received an award for being the Favourite Male Musician in 2017 Wednesday’s award giving ceremony. The late Ebony also received a posthumous award for being the Favourite Female Musician for 2017.



Other winners include Lifetime Achievement Award, Ataa Mensah of Ga Showcase fame; Favourite Religious Personality, Apostle Kwadwo Safo; Favourite Female TV Presenter, Berla Mundi; Favourite Male TV Presenter, Dan Kwaku Yeboah; Favourite Music Video, Total Cheat by Fancy Gadam andFavourite Actress, Roselyn Ngisah.



The rest are Favourite Actor, Francis Andoh; Favourite Comedian, Lexi Da Comic; Favourite Female Radio Presenter, Ewurama Attoh; Favaourite Journalist, Attractive Mustapha. Christian Agyei Frimpong wins the prize for Favourite Male Radio Presenter; the Favourite Male Sports Personality was won by Asamoah Gyan with Priscilla Adubea winning the Favourite Female Sports Personality Award.



Others are the People’s Celebrity Award Social Media, Maccasio; Favourite Song Category, Total Cheat with Ghana Galamsey winning the Favourite Movie Award.