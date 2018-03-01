Shatta Wale & Bull Dog ‘In Love’ Again. See Their Hearty PHOTOS

Related Stories In life, there’s nothing like ‘never’ and Ghanaian showbiz personalities; musician, Shatta Wale and Artist Manager, BullDog – are a clear depiction of how one cannot predict happenings of the future.



Gabriel Myers Hanson of www.enewsgh.com captures the relationship of the friends, who turned foes and are now friends again:



The following images, captured by celebrity photographer Kwabena Awuku, of GH showbiz stalwarts Shatta Wale (Charles Nii Armah Mensah), and Bulldog (Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson), typify the very aura of brotherly warmth.



The pair, who’s relationship underwent significant wear years ago, in a highly-publicized feud leading to their split, express in these pictures, that water is definitely under the bridge now, and give credence to the adage “never say never”.



Their reunion, was reportedly orchestrated by Zylofon Media boss, Nana Appiah Mensah, whose Zylofon Music imprint they are also now signees to – Shatta Wale as an artist and BullDog as A&R Manager respectively.





