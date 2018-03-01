John Dumelo Questions Prez. Akufo-Addo Over Insecurity In Ghana

Related Stories Actor John Dumelo has questioned His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the state of security in Ghana.



In the past few days, a number of people have been killed or attacked in their homes or offices by armed robbers. Dumelo tasked the President to “make us all feel safe” considering the recent spate of attacks on the citizenry.



Early this week, there was a daylight armed robbery incident at Royal Motors at the North Industrial Area in Accra Tuesday where the robbers amidst sporadic gunshots succeeded in bolting with at least Gh¢500,000 of the company’s sales.



On Wednesday, armed robbers in Tema shot dead a Lebanese businessman believed to be working with soap manufacturing firm Delta Agro after he had visited the Zenith bank bolting with a cash sum of GHC200,000.



Tweet below-















Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.