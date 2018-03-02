Super OD To Be Buried May 18

Related Stories The family of the veteran actor, Asonaba Kweku Darko popularly known as Super OD has set May 18, 2018 as the date for the burial of the late comic actor.



The announcement was made by the family today [Friday], February 18, 2018 during the one week memorial service held in Agona-Abodom in the Central Region.



According to the family, the final funeral rites of the late actor will be held in his hometown.



Families, friends, loved ones and various industry players in the media fraternity thronged the Abodom funeral grounds in Agona-Swedru to commiserate with the family of the late actor who passed away after a short illness at Swedru Government Hospital.





