Tiwa Savage 'Abandons' Husband For Vacation

Related Stories Nigerian super singer and Mavin first lady Tiwa savage is on a vacation with her son Jamil in the United States.



The singer is really cooling off with her son, but there was certainly something missing in the photos she shared. Her husband was missing in those photos.



The singer was without her husband Tbillz, and this raise an eyebrow has it was rumored that she may be heading for a divorce in her marriage.



Tbillz has been missing on social medial for close to six months now, and many have been wondering if all is well with him.



A source has disclosed that Tbills is very ill and that the family does not want it to go public.