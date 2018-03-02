15-Year-Old Indian Girl Married Off To An Old Nigerian Man...(Photos)

Related Stories An Indian Twitter user posted photos of a young gloomy bride, who recently was married off to an older Nigerian man. The girl is said to be around 15 years old while the Nigerian man looked to be in his 60s.



The wedding ceremony took place in Karnataka, a state in South western region of India.









Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.