GTP To Launch New Line Of Ebony Inspired Cloths - Photos

Related Stories Ghanaian textile giants GTP has clinched a major new deal with the team of Ebony Reigns to produce a line of clothing inspired by the singer which would be used for her funeral and beyond.



The cloths would include brands such as ‘Maame Hw3’, ‘Sponsor’ and ‘Aseda’ – all evidently inspired by the singer’s most massive hits.



GTP, the longtime leader in the textile industry in Ghana, are set to launch the new brands at an event to be held next week.



‘Maame Hw3’ we are told is a funeral cloth which would be used for the precocious singer’s funeral by friends and family, as well the interested general public. ‘Aseda’, as the name indicates, would also be the cloth for thanksgiving services.



The intent behind the designs, however, are not simply to create funeral cloths for Ebony’s final rites, but to create a new brand inspired by the burgeoning artist which would live on long after her death and cement her legacy in stone.



The two brands ‘Maame Hw3’ and ‘Aseda’ are being launched initially, with the others set to drop later in the year. The brands would hit the open market after they are officially unveiled.



Born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, Ebony Reigns was a Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artist who first hit the scene in 2015, but exploded in 2017 after dropping five back to back hit singles, a feat rarely achieved in Ghanaian music.



She died at the young age of 20 on the 8th of February 2018, whilst returning from Sunyani after a visit to her mother.





