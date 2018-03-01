First Choice Hair & Beauty Celebrates 20 Years Anniversary

Related Stories One of the foremost beauty clinics in Africa, First Choice Hair and Beauty has launched its 20 years Anniversary celebration. The classy event was held at the Spintex branch on 28th February 2018.



The launch saw many respected personalities within the Entertainment, Sports and Political sectors of the country.



Speaking at the launch, Madam Faustina Adofo Adjagar, Chief Executive Officer of First Choice Hair & Beauty said they are celebrating 20 years of being the difference in the hair and beauty industry.



She outlined some of the enviable achievements.



“20 years of leading the way in the Hair and beauty industry in Ghana and 20 years of exceptional quality and professional service delivery to Ghanaians and other nationals ” she said.



She enumerated remarkable achievements that have been chalked by First Choice Hair and Beauty and thanked all customers for their loyalty.



The special guest of honor Dr. Ellen Hagan also added that, Twenty years is not just an ordinary milestone, it’s more of a journey full of its success and also it’s obstacles



“A 20 Year milestone is regarded as a time of looking back and looking forward into the future, to most institutions celebrating twenty years is a time for celebration, A time for formulating plans, reassessing, and implementing action plans and game changers that can push a company forward into the next level ”



Some of the high profile personalities present include; The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ghanaian Human Resource (HR) consultancy and recruitment agency L’aine Services Limited, Ellen Hagan who was the special Guest of Honour, Radio Presenter AJ Sarpong, Actress Victoria Lebene, Miss Universe Ghana 2017 queen Ruth Quashie among others.



Checkout the full speech by Madam Faustina Adofo Adjagar, Chief Executive Officer of First Choice Hair & Beauty, as she tells the history and the future of First Choice Hair & Beauty.







Honorable Minister, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen from the media, all protocols observed; I welcome you all to First Choice Hair & Beauty.



We are gathered here today to officially announce to the general public that, by the grace of God Almighty, First Choice Hair & Beauty is 20 years old.



We are celebrating 20 Years of Being the Difference in the Hair & Beauty Industry; 20 Years of Leading the Way in the Hair & Beauty Industry in Ghana; and 20 Years of Exceptional Quality, and Professional Service Delivery to Ghanaians and other nationals.



As you all know or may have heard, First Choice Hair & Beauty, previously known as First Choice Hair & Nails Salon, is the leading name in the beauty and cosmetology industry in Ghana. Living by our core values of Service, Teamwork, Innovation and Continuous Education, we have consistently brought smiles to the faces of our cherished customers and business partners.



My name is Faustina Adofo Adjagar (Mrs.), the Chief Servant and C.E.O of First Choice Hair & Beauty. From our early days at Zongo Junction (that is around the Korle-bu Area), we have braved the odds and strived to grow and serve the hair and beauty needs of our cherished customers, amidst torrential “DUMSOR” – not this recent “Dadaba” types we have been experiencing.



By the grace of God, I have had the honor and privilege of leading a team of professional and excellent service attendants and together, we have ensured that all our customers have had what they wanted and beyond. We have lived a life, as a business, to provide the total beauty solutions to all and sundry, hence our motto: Your Total Beauty Solutions.



Before outlining the programs earmarked to commemorate our 20th anniversary, I would like to mention a few of our business partners and staff, whose roles has or will be particularly important in First Choice Hair & Beauty’s history, future or both.



Firstly, I would like to appreciate God – our number one business partner – for His continues show of love and His abounding grace and favor.



He is our PILLAR!

The Solid Rock on which our foundation is built;

We know we have a firm FOUNDATION in HIM!

And He promises us of greater things to come, which we believe. To God Be the Glory! Great things He has done.



Secondly;

I would like to introduce and appreciate my husband, Mr. Marcus Adjagar.

With him by my side all these years and also being part of the management of First Choice Hair & beauty, he is and has really been a source of strength and encouragement for me personally, as well as a great strategist in most of our business decisions as a company. Thank you very much Mr. Adjagar.



Finally, help me appreciate, in no particular order, Mrs. Vida Adofo Acquah-Harrison – Beauty Supplies Manager, Mr. Theophilus Adofo – Human Resource & Administration Manager, Beatrice Yeboah – Spintex Salon Manager, Vivienne Aboagye – Achimota Mall Branch Manager, and also Salomey Sarfoaa, Charlotte Oppong, Owusua Mensah, Rose Quaye, Emelia Narh, Lilly Owusu, Harriet Mensah, Gloria Ofosu, Mercy Anane, Mark Mensah Tussey, and all our staffs, for their passion for excellence, hard work and dedication to diligently serve the needs of our customers and leaving them with utmost satisfaction always.



Their immense contributions and support have helped us attain this growth we all are witness to today. I say “ayekoo” to you all and may the good Lord continue to bless you all. Thank you for all you do for the company.



As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, I wish to let you all know that this very branch is also 10 years old this month of February.

Ayekoo to all our Spintex staff as well.

We thank God for His mercies and grace for this milestone.



So it is a double celebration for us.



Now to the main reason we are gathered here today!



First Choice Hair & Beauty is celebrating 20 years of excellence and professional hair and beauty service in the beauty and cosmetology industry in Ghana.



This celebration is a way of thanking; –

God – for His Love and abundant Grace and Provision

Our cherished customers – for their believe in us

Our staff – for being there for us and with us throughout this journey

Our business partners– for the trust and confidence in our brand and business model; And

Mother Ghana– for the peace and harmony we enjoy as citizens and business operators.



Now to the program of activities;



Beginning next month (that’s from tomorrow 1st March 2018): There will be;



Prayer Sessions:



We will begin a series of one (1) hour Friday Morning Prayer Sessions which will go on for the entire duration of the celebration till the final Thanksgiving and family day out in August 2018.



Discount Month:



The month of July will be a discount month in all our salons.

We will run discount promotions on all services in all our salons; to show gratitude to our cherished customers for continually choosing us. New customers will also enjoy the discounts.



Grand Dinner Party & Awards Night:



The climax of all our programs will be in August 2018.

We will hold our 20th Anniversary Dinner Party& Awards Night in the month of August. Side attractions for the day includes; Hair and Beauty talk, Product Launch, Hair Show, Awards Ceremony, Food, Drinks, Dancing, and so much more



Thanksgiving & Family Day Out:



Finally, a thanksgiving service will be held to honor and thank God for His sustenance and grace for the future. We will then have a family day out with games and barbeque.



ANNIVERSARY PROJECT:

Rehabilitation of the Hair and Beauty Training Facility for the female Inmates of



the Nsawam Prisons:



We have commenced discussions and consultations with the Ghana Prisons Service, to rehabilitate the Hair and Beauty Training Facility for the female Inmates of the Nsawam Prisons.



We know prisons are correctional facilities and they also help to reintegrate ex-convicts into the society. The inmates undergo trainings in skills development hence we decided to help reconstruct and furnish the Hair and Beauty Training Facility for the Nsawam Prisons as a social responsibility. This is the first of many we plan on undertaking.



Works is expected to commence by April 2018 and completed in three months; it will be handed over in July 2018.



Hair& Beauty Training Institute:



First Choice Hair & Beauty Training Institute, the long awaited school, will be opened this year. The school will train students on everything hair & beauty. There will be wig making classes also.



Wig Factory:



A Wig Factory will be commissioned later this year. The factory will produce large quantities of wigs, for onward sales and distribution nationwide and within the West African sub-region.





To conclude:



Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen; we really appreciate you for taking time off your busy schedules to be present here today, and to join us launch of our 20th Anniversary. I do sincerely hope you enjoy our light meals provided today and trust you would take part in every one of our planned events and programs.



Now it’s time to give the floor to the keynote speaker, Dr Mrs. Ellen Hagan. She is a human resource practitioner with over 25 years of experience and the Chief Executive Officer of L’AINE Services Limited, an ISO certified HR Company, currently ranked 92nd in the Ghana Club 100 (one hundred) 2017 rankings.



She has represented the Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA) during International Labour Organisation (ILO) conferences on numerous occasions.



She is also an Honorary Fellow of the Boardroom Institute of the Graduate School of Governance and Leadership and serves on a number of boards including the GIMPA Board, the University of Ghana Business School Board, The Danish Sounding Board, The Christian Sentinel Board, The African Entrepreneurship Hub Board, The Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah African Genius Awards Board and The Millennium Excellence Foundation Board.



Following her desire to see the youth move forward in their work life and to open their eyes to job opportunities other than formal office work, she established the L’AINE Foundation to source funds to concretize the youth’s ideas and plans. Integrity and Excellence are the principal values she stands for and holds very dear.



Dr Hagan is a graduate of the University of Ghana, Legon and also holds an MBA from the University of Leicester, UK, and she is our Keynote speaker for today’s event.



Thank you, ma’am, for making time to join us here today and also accepting to be our keynote speaker. Have a pleasant day and thank you all.



