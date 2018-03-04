VGMA2018: Sarkodie Tops With 8 Nominations, Joe Mettle 7

Related Stories The battle lines have been drawn for the biggest awards to honour the creative works of Ghana’s gifted artistes – the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2018!



The hourly announcements of the various categories exclusively on Media General platforms kept high the suspense of music enthusiasts until it all culminated in the VGMA Nominee announcement party at the Movenpick Ambassador hotel Saturday night on March 3.



By the end of the announcements, the two-time VGMA Artiste of the Year, Sarkodie topped the list of nominees with nominations in 8 categories including the ultimate, Artiste of the Year.



Following in second place is the reigning Artiste of the Year Joe Mettle with 7 Nominations which also include the Artiste of the Year.



Shatta Wale, who has been away from the VGMA for a while made a strong comeback sweeping 6 nominations, finding his way up to the Artiste of the Year category.



His colleague Zylofon Media signee Stonebwoy is also in the league for the Artiste of the Year with 6 nominations in all.



Ebony of blessed memory, Kidi and Mzvee are on the same level with 6 nominations each except that Ebony is in the race for the ultimate.



King Promise and Kuami Eugene also had 5 nominations each while Kumi Guitar and Samini grabbed 4 nominations each.



While Joe Mettle, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Ebony and Shatta Wales vie for the biggest award of the night, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, MzVee and Ebony will slug it out for the Album of the Year.



The main event slated for 14th of April 2018 at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) will be preceded by a Nominee Jam in Cape Coast on March 24. There will also be an after-event celebration jam at Tema, on Saturday, April 28.



Meanwhile, organisers of the awards, Charter House has announced a modification to the voting system for the awards.