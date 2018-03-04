Fred Nuamah Marries Beautiful Girlfriend At Private Ceremony (PHOTOS)

Related Stories Ghanaian actor, Fred Nuamah, in the early hours of March 3, exchanged marriage vows with his sweetheart Martekor at a private engagement ceremony in Accra.



The ceremony was attended by many actors, actresses and musicians. They included John Dumelo, Majid Michel, Van Vicker, Martha Ankomah, Becca, Kwabena Kwabena and Coded of 4X4 fame.



The event which was held at an undisclosed location believed to be the residence of Martekor was an all-white ceremony. Families of both the groom and bride were present to witnessed the beautiful engagement ceremony.



Jackie Appiah, Sandra Ankobiah, KOD and former captain of the Black Stars, Stephen Appiah, also graced the ceremony.



Fred Nuamah made headlines some weeks ago when he proposed to his girlfriend while they were onboard a plane heading for Liberia for the inauguration of then President-elect, George Oppong Weah.



There was a bit of a mix up on social media as many people attributed the proposal to John Dumelo due to an Instagram post he made earlier.



John Dumelo later came out and cleared the air about the proposal and revealed that it was Fred Nuamah who was rather getting married.